Bill Murray attends Broadway's Groundhog Day musical ... for first time

Bill Murray is reliving Groundhog Day, once again.

On Tuesday, for the first time, the actor was on-hand to see the stage adaptation of his beloved 1993 comedy in which he starred as weatherman Phil Connors, who was forced to continuously repeat the same day over and over.

The news and running diary of Murray taking in the Broadway show was shared by New York Times writer Sopan Deb. Early on in the entertaining Twitter thread, Deb posted a picture of Murray outside the August Wilson Theatre with fellow Groundhog Day alum Brian Doyle-Murray and Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the film and penned the stage adaptation, which made its Broadway premiere in April after a successful run in London.

Picture here with Danny Rubin and Brian Doyle-Murray. Also in the cast. pic.twitter.com/clThU3piQR — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 8, 2017

In his A- review, EW’s Chris Nashawaty wrote, “The new musical manages to hold onto everything that made the film such a classic and adds songs bound to become nearly as memorable.”

Read below for the amusing and classic Murray rundown of the night.

Murray just got a brief round of applause. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 8, 2017

For some reason, Murray decided to needlessly climb over a woman in a mostly empty row to head to the bar during intermission. Classic. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 9, 2017

The bows are happening. Murray is sobbing from what I can tell. I'm sitting right behind him. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 9, 2017

Murray is giving an amazing speech to the cast right now. I will transcribe later. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 9, 2017