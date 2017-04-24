Bill Maher Wants Everyone to Stop Talking About Colonizing Mars

From Esquire

In honor of Earth Day, Bill Maher went on a rant about the fetishization of Mars, calling out Hollywood and billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for putting resources into exploring and colonizing the red planet instead of fixing our own planet.

"We need to quash this stupid fantasy that Mars is a perfectly reasonable planetary backup," Maher said. "Movies, TV shows, and magazines have a constant drumbeat to get to Mars, explore Mars, colonize Mars."

Even Budweiser is trying to brew good beer on Mars. But why? Why are we obsessed with a planet with an atmosphere that is far from inhabitable when we have a lush, green, human-friendly home already?

Even President Donald Trump signed a bill that called for a manned mission to Mars by 2033. The price tag for such a trip would be around $450 billion, according to NASA. Meanwhile, Trump slashed the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency right here on Earth.

"Here's a crazy idea," Maher said. "If we're going to take up a challenge to overhaul a planet, let's do this one."

He then broke it down to the basics:

Yup. Seems pretty simple. Earth wins. So, instead of making Mars inhabitable, let's "Make Earth Great Again."

