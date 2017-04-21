Bill Gates on Strict Parenting: ‘We Didn’t Give Our Kids Cellphones Until They Were 14’

Bill Gates may be a revolutionary figure in the tech industry, but that doesn’t mean his kids benefit from today’s hottest gadgets. Gates and his wife, Melinda, believe that limits should apply to children in the digital age.

“You’re always looking at how it can be used in a great way — homework and staying in touch with friends — and also where it has gotten to excess,” the tech titan said. “We don’t have cellphones at the table when we are having a meal. We didn’t give our kids cellphones until they were 14, and they complained other kids got them earlier,” he added.

Devices are also limited before bedtime. “We often set a time after which there is no screen time and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour,” he told the Mirror.

Although Gates’s net worth is a reported $87 billion, he plans on giving most of his money away to charity instead of handing it down.

Other strict celebrity parents include Madonna, Denzel Washington, and Victoria Beckham.

