Bill Cosby’s Daughter Evin Cosby Defends Her Father: ‘He Is Not Abusive, Violent, or a Rapist’

Bill Cosby’s youngest daughter, Evin Cosby, posted a passionate statement in a Facebook post and in an essay for Black Press USA responding to the sexual-assault allegations against her father.

She dismissed the allegations against her father and denounced the “cruelty” of the media for branding him a “rapist,” writing, “When people are so quick to cast hate and make accusations of horrific violence against my dad, they are callous in their carelessness about the harm they are causing to others.”

Bill Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from an alleged encounter with accuser Andrea Constand in 2004.

Evin Cosby also defended his treatment of women by using herself as an example of his good deeds: “He raised me to go to college, start my own business, and be my own woman. He is helping me raise my children and teach them family values. He loves and respects women. He is not abusive, violent, or a rapist.”

Bill Cosby is set to go on trial in June and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The full text of her statement can be read here.

