Bill Cosby Plans to Hold Series of ‘Town Halls’ About Sexual Assault

Representatives for Bill Cosby said the comedian plans to “get back to work” following his mistrial with a series of “town halls” addressing the topic of sexual assault.

“Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work,” his spokesman Andrew Wyatt said on Wednesday during an appearance on WBRC’s “Good Day Alabama.” “We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July… to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

The comedian’s spokesperson didn’t provide any details about the town halls beyond that the speaking engagements would aim to be educational.

“This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “And it also affects married men.”

“People need to be educated,” added Ebonee Benson. “A brush against the shoulder, anything at this point, can be considered sexual assault.”

Cosby’s criminal sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial on Saturday after the jury spent five days in deliberations. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said he intends to retry the 79-year-old comedian on three counts of aggravated sexual assault stemming from a 2014 encounter with former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Cosby, who remains free on bail, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

“We knew once they heard the truth, it was going to be a mistrial or not guilty,” Wyatt said.

