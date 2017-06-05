Bill Cosby Arrives at Courthouse for Sexual Assault Trial

Scores of broadcasters are in Norristown for the first day of Cosby's sexual-assault trial, expected to be the most-watched celebrity legal case since O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial.

Bill Cosby has arrived in a media-filled Norristown for the first day of his sexual-assault trial, expected to be the most-watched celebrity legal case since O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial.

Arriving with the Hollywood legend was Keshia Knight Pulliam, the now 38-year-old actress known for playing his television daughter, Ruby Huxtable.

The Philadelphia-born comedian and actor arrived to throngs of journalists at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. There were no clusters of fans of foes — only passersby and lawyers going about the start of another work week.

“This is such a huge case in Montgomery County,” lawyer Melanie Wender said. The 33-year-old family law attorney from Glenside considers herself a neighbor of Cosby, living just minutes from the Cheltenham Township home where Cosby is accused of assaulting his accuser in the case, Andrea Constand.

“Everybody, no matter what age you were, watched the Cosby show,” Wender said,

The courthouse on Monday morning was surrounded by satellite broadcast trucks and tents sheltering scores of reporters on what is expected to be a stormy day.

