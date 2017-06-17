Bill Cosby’s Wife Slams D.A. and Judge as ‘Explosively Ambitious’ After Mistrial

Camille Cosby is continuing to defend her husband of 50 years, Bill Cosby.

The 73-year-old released a statement on Saturday, just hours after a Pennsylvania judge granted a mistrial due to a twice-deadlocked jury in the case against her comedian husband — who was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004.

Bill had pleaded not guilty to the three charges of aggravated indecent assault, insisting his sexual contact with Constand was consensual. He has denied similar allegations from more than 60 women.

Camille, who had remained by Bill’s side and accompanied him to court on Monday, began her statement by blasting the Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill, and the media.

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and explosively ambitions. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life,” she said.

She then went on to thank the jurors who remained deadlocked in support of her husband.

“Historically, people have challenged injustices,” Camille said. “I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision….ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies. As a very special friend once stated, ‘truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.’ ”

Her statement concluded with a message of gratitude to all those who stood by Bill — including his defense attorneys and their family.

“Moreover, I express humongous gratitude to counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Argrusa for their hard work. Mr. McMonagle for his passionate and powerful articulations of truths; Ms. Agrusa for her thorough research to bolster Counsel McMonagle; to Mr. Angrew Wyatt for his unequivocal skills in public relations; to our team, who worked diligently and intelligently; to our staffs for their continuous commitment to our family and me….and to our children, grandchildren, and other family who loves us…and to our dear friends and supporters, who never gave up on us, despite it all,” she concluded.

The statement was tweeted from Bill’s Twitter account.

Statement From Mrs. Camille Cosby pic.twitter.com/nfBF92BpN1 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2017

A source previously told PEOPLE about Camille’s dedication to Bill. “Camille is standing by him and there appears to be no shift in her feelings about this,” the insider said. “They have been married for over 50 years and she loves him. Of course, it’s very painful for Camille to go through this. For both of them, it’s a nightmare every day.”

