Bijou Phillips Reveals She Needs a Kidney Transplant

Bijou Phillips revealed Thursday that she is in need of a kidney transplant.

“Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list,” her rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn’t enough and she’s been privately having dialysis. She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon.”

The 36-year-old actress — who is married to actor Danny Masterson — has kept a low profile when it comes her film work, most recently appearing on the small screen in 2013 in the TV series Raising Hope.

She shares a daughter with Masterson, 3-year-old Fianna Francis.