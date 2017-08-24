Biggie Smalls thought Lil' Kim was his 'soul mate' according 'Hollywood Medium' Tyler Henry

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry visited the home of rapper Lil’ Kim. And upon holding a jacket that she provided, he was able to connect her to her notorious ex-boyfriend, Christopher Wallace.

Wallace was a rap star who performed under the name The Notorious B.I.G., though most people called him Biggie Smalls. Biggie dated Lil’ Kim before marrying rapper Faith Evans.

Despite being married to someone else at the time of Biggie’s death, Henry told Lil’ Kim, “He comes across in that way of truly viewing you as his soul mate.”

Not only did Henry claim Lil’ Kim was Biggie’s soul mate, he also claimed, “He’s acknowledging a very distinct apology, and it’s not coming across in a negative way. And he’s referring to the fact that he wants you to know he’s bringing up loyalty and he’s bringing up commitment. And he’s acknowledging an apology, in some cases, because he feels like you deserve more than you got.”

Lil’ Kim was touched by the kind words, saying, “When he said that I was his soul mate, that… Woah! I wanted to cry but I didn’t want to mess up my makeup.”

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!

Watch as Jaleel White breaks down after contacting his former Family Matters co-star:





Read more from Yahoo TV:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.