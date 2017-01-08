The Biggest Reveals in Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s New HBO Documentary

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the highly anticipated documentary about the relationship between the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, debuted on HBO Saturday.

Billed as “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity,” the 95-minute film documented nearly a year of the Hollywood icon’s lives, — leading up to Reynolds 2015 acceptance of her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which Fisher presented.

It was an emotional project to watch, especially after the recent deaths of both women. Fisher, 60, died on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack during an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles four days prior. Reynolds died a day after her daughter, at the age of 84.

Directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, the documentary was filled with amazing tidbits and treats. Here are some of its biggest reveals about the lives of the mother-daughter duo.

1. The two were an unbreakable pair, even though Fisher recognized that bond came with its downsides.

The bond between Reynolds and Fisher has long been a known quantity. But Bright Lights gave insight into just how important it was for Fisher to see her mother happy.

“If my mother’s unhappy, it lives on my grid,” she explained. “So I both want to and have to help my mother. She was very good to her mother and her mother didn’t deserve it. Debbie deserves it.”

“I think I’m my mom’s best friend, more than a daughter,” Fisher continued. “My mother really wants me to be an extension of her wishes — an extension of her. And to a great degree, far more sometimes than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants. And there’s a lot of it.”

The need to make sure her mother was also content weighed heavily on Fisher — especially as Reynolds got older. At one point in the film, Fisher breaks down in tears thinking about the fragile state of her mother’s health and the obstacles she’s going to have to overcome to make it to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Age is horrible for all of us, but she falls from a greater height,” she said. “Everything in me demands that my mother be what she always was — even if that was is irritating. She just can’t change, that’s the rule.”

Fisher admitted that she had made attempts to distance herself from the codependent thought. “I’m trying to let go,” she said. “I should be trying to let go of my daughter, and instead, I’m trying to let go of my mom. So everything is backwards.”

2. Performing was Reynolds’ passion — and she did not want to retire.

One of the topics Bright Lights‘ spends the most time exploring is just how much Reynolds’ loved performing and how heartbreaking it was for her when age prevented her from doing so.

Discovered by a talent scout from Warner Bros. at 16 and signed to a contract with the powerhouse studio, Reynolds had one of the longest and most illustrious careers in Hollywood — showcased throughout the documentary in stunning archival footage from some of her biggest onscreen hits like Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

But it wasn’t just film. Reynolds had a popular cabaret act that she performed in Vegas and toured the country with for years — though age made it extremely difficult for Reynolds to continue on in her final years. In the two live performances of Reynolds’ shown in Bright Lights (one in Connecticut and one in Vegas), she struggles to walk to and from the stage and needs assistance from those around her.

