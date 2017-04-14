The Biggest Celebrity Stories to Come Out of Coachella

While “Beyoncé gives birth to twins onstage at Coachella” would have a been a helluva headline, that isn’t happening now that she’s bailed. However, the music festival held in Indio, Calif., which is overrun with celebrities (and celebuspawns!), will go on. In fact, the stars are already descending on the desert — via private plane, of course — to get the party started.

Because it’s a popular event for the Hollywood crowd, it’s also been the backdrop for some good gossip through the years. Think: drug drama, hot hookups, and — gasp — dad dancing. We look back at some of the most memorable celebrity-related headlines here. …

Vanessa Hudgens and White Chocolate-Gate

The Disney Channel alum has become one of the faces of the festival through the years. In 2011, the queen of hippy chic found herself in a scandal when she was photographed sampling a “strange white substance” from a “zippered pouch” as she soaked up the Cali sun. Bloggers went wild speculating what it was — ranging from cocaine to Fun Dip — and her publicist actually issued a formal denial, saying that the High School Musical star wasn’t using drugs; she was licking “white chocolate” instead. Perfectly logical, right?

V-Hudge and her "white chocolate" at Coachella in 2011. (Photo: PacificCoastNews.com)

Much like her nude photo scandal, ole white-chocolate-gate has followed the actress for years. She was asked about it in 2013 in a Marie Claire profile and said, “I couldn’t do anything but laugh. It’s amazing how people like to create something out of absolutely nothing.”

Rihanna, the Great and Powderful

Rihanna’s love of ganja is well known, and there were many photos like this of her in 2012.

Rihanna in the audience during day three of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

However, one of the photos she posted herself showed her sitting on her bodyguard’s shoulders as she poured a white substance on his head. Commenters speculated that she “rolled a blunt on that dude’s head,” but others suggested it was cocaine. In this case, there was no publicist trying to suggest it was chocolate, and she later told Vogue that year people should have known it was marijuana. “I don’t do cocaine,” she said.





Three years later though, she found herself in a similar position at a Coachella party. Video footage showed her sitting at a table fiddling with something and then rubbing her nose. That time, the Barbadian beauty took to Instagram to rant, “Any fool could see that’s a joint that I’m basing with cigarette. Who tF snorts tobacco??!! FOH witcho ‘never been to a rodeo so someone squeezing their nose means they’re doing coke’ lookin a**!!” OK then.