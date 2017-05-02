BFFs Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye Talk Awkward Red Carpet Debuts and Cringeworthy Celeb Crushes

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye, who played roommates on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, are the rare co-stars who are better friends offscreen than on. After all, they have a lot in common.

For starters, both of them came up in the heyday of ’80s and ’90s kid-friendly TV programming: Frye starred as the precocious lead in Punky Brewster and Hart as the monologue-spouting, fourth-wall-breaking Clarissa Darling on Clarissa Explains It All.

Even rarer is the fact that they became pals while meeting during the competitive audition gauntlet in Hollywood. Their friendship grew stronger during their “party years” (Hart’s pad served as HQ and was notably featured in an episode of Cribs) and continues to thrive today, as they’re now both moms to growing families. They even do family vacations together!





So Yahoo Celebrity decided to put their friendship to the test and have them ask one another about all the firsts in their lives — such as their first acting gigs.

When she was 4, Hart recalls having shot a commercial for a bath toy called Splashy (curiously, no clips of this exist on YouTube) and being terrified that she was being filmed half-naked. “I had to get into a bathtub and play with this bathtub doll, but I was really nervous because I told my mom, ‘They’re going to see my boobies!’” she revealed.

One of Frye’s first big roles was in the 1983 TV movie Who Will Love My Children? Eagle-eyed viewers might notice that the young actress had a tic. “I had this weird thing where I would say ‘probably’ at the end of everything,” she explained. “So, if you watch my scenes closely, I’m doing my lines and then you see me go ‘probably.’ So acting really helped me get over my nervous tic.”

Of course, if you’re lucky enough to book a regular gig, at some point you’re going to find yourself on the red carpet. Hart attended her first big glitzy premiere after she had landed the lead role in Clarissa. She reminisced about it last year on Instagram:





Hart (far left) shot Clarissa in Florida, so she wasn’t as experienced on the red carpet as her peers. “I was probably about 14 or 15,” she said of her first trip down the red carpet. “It was Tia and Tamera Mowry, Jodie Sweetin, Jenna von Oÿ… and they all [knew] what to do. They’re all posing and smiling, and I was like, ‘What do I do? This is so awkward. But also exciting. But also weird!’”

Also a little weird? Hart’s first celebrity crush. “Pauly Shore,” she said with a touch of embarrassment. “I hate to admit it, but… MTV days.”

Alas, Pauly and Melissa were not meant to be, but she knew that her husband was the one the first time they met. For Hart, it was truly a case of love at first sight. In the early aughts, her now-husband, Mark Wilkerson, was the lead singer for the rock band Course of Nature. And at a concert at the Kentucky Derby, Hart had the honor of introducing his band.





“I remember talking to him backstage, and I remember looking at his eyes and I thought I was going to fall down,” she shared. “My knees got weak, I got a little dizzy, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in love.’ And literally the next day I told someone, ‘I think I met the guy I’m going to marry.’”

Frye has a similar story regarding her husband, TV and film producer Jason Goldberg (he co-created Punk’d with Ashton Kutcher), whom she had a “huge crush” on from the moment they met. But she really knew he was the one for her after she eavesdropped on a conversation Goldberg was having with her mother.

“He was saying [to my mom] how great I was and all these amazing things, and I was like, ‘Ahhhh,’ and that was it,” she said, smiling.





Hart and Frye have continued to bond over the years while embracing motherhood: Hart has three kids, while Frye has four. (She gave birth to her son Story in 2016.) But along with having children came weight gain. Hart told Frye that she used Nutrisystem to shed the post-baby weight, and eventually both women lost an impressive 40 pounds, thanks to the weight-loss program (they’re also ambassadors for the brand).

Sounds like these two will be friends ’til the end.

