BFF Approval? Ben Affleck Takes New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to Fight Night Party at Matt Damon's

Ben Affleck might have taken the next step with Lindsay Shookus — hanging out together with Matt Damon, that is.

The couple attended a small party hosted by Affleck’s best friend in Los Angeles for the Mayweather–McGregor fight on Saturday.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple enjoyed their weekend together, which included a breakfast date between the two.

“Ben likes introducing Lindsay to friends,” says the source. “They mingled together, but also separately. Lindsay seemed very comfortable around Ben’s friends.”

The two seem to appreciate spending time together and staying active. Before attending the fight night party, the couple shared a breakfast together at Snug Harbor in Santa Monica, California.

Last weekend, the 45-year-old actor and Shookus, 37, were seen in New York City, where they had dinner at the Greenwich Village restaurant Mas Farmhouse. A source told PEOPLE that Ben “had a fun weekend with Lindsay.”

The Saturday Night Live producer and Affleck went public with their romance in early July — three months after the Batman actor and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings.

The couple are focused on co-parenting their three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — with whom Affleck celebrated his 45th birthday in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 15.