Beyoncé’s Social Media Posts Are Each Worth More Than $1 Million

Beyoncé, by her own account, runs the world, but now she runs social media. Bey’s realness matched with her rabid fan base have helped each of her social media posts become valued at over $1 million.

D’Marie Analytics, which tracks social media reach, recently reported that Bey has the most valued personality on social media. Frank Spadafora, CEO of D’Marie, had some reasons for her spike in popularity. Spadafora said, “Her limited release of exclusive, curated content … causes such frenzy from her audience.” He continued, “These days, less really is more.”

Beyoncé’s recent over-the-top baby-bump unveiling is now the most liked photo on Instagram.





Most of her posts are of Blue Ivy, Jay Z, or her family, which helps give her fans an authentic behind-the-scenes view of the queen’s fabulous life. Bey even recently posted a video for her song “Die With You” to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.





Maybe her authenticity is why Pepsi reportedly paid $50 million in 2012 for endorsements that included an Andy Warhol-esque artwork featuring the singer alongside the iconic soft drink can.





