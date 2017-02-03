Beyoncé’s Father Mathew Knowles Says He Didn’t Get a Heads Up on Her Pregnancy: ‘I Was Shocked’ but ‘Happy’

When Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins via social media on Wednesday, Mathew Knowles was just as shocked as the Beyhive.

The 65-year-old father of the "Daddy Lessons" singer chatted with The Insider's Debbie Matenopoulos on Thursday, revealing he had no idea his daughter was expecting any more kids with husband Jay Z.

"I was shocked," Knowles, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University, explained. "Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, 'Why is this person saying congratulations?' Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He was like, 'Go to the web.' I didn't know myself."

Although he wasn't in the loop on the pregnancy news before it went public, he thought the way Beyoncé announced it was "smart."

"That was very smart that she did it rather than someone else, [like] the media, doing it. So I think that was a really smart move on her part," he said, adding that he thinks "it was strategy" and that "there's more to come."

His daughter is, after all, no stranger to breaking the internet with her surprises, like the self-release of Lemonade. The brunette beauty dropped the visual album's debut track, "Formation," without any warning during Super Bowl weekend last year.

"I guess that's why it's Beyoncé, right?" he joked. "She's always been like that."

"She was quiet as a kid," he noted. "It's when she got on the stage that everything [changed]. Sasha Fierce, remember?"

Knowles said that after he heard what all the buzz was about, he called his daughter. "I was like 'B,' [and] she said, 'Hi, Dad.' I was like, 'You're OK?' Because she sounded a little tired because she's working on the GRAMMY performance."

"We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation," he added. "[But] I'm not gonna tell you all of that."

What he could reveal, however, was that his daughter was definitely feeling all the love from her fans.

"Absolutely she feels the love," he gushed. "I know I feel the love for her. I've probably gotten at least 250 text messages. So, I'm feeling the love for her and I'm sure she's feeling and seeing the love."

And now that the word is officially out, Knowles told The Insider he couldn't be happier about being a grandfather to two more babies. He said he already knows 5-year-old Blue Ivy will be a great big sister!



"I'm extremely, extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her," he gushed. "And [their daughter] Blue Ivy is gonna have some brothers and sisters."

"Blue Ivy is already excited," he continued. "Beyoncé and I had a great conversation yesterday. I'm looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, 'Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit.'"

Taking it easy may be a little hard for her, however, as she's currently gearing up for a performance at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Multiple sources confirmed to ET on Thursday that Queen B will be taking the stage when the awards are handed out live on Feb. 12, 2017 on CBS.

