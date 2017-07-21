Beyoncé Wax Figure Is Back on Display After Being Removed Amid Backlash

The Beyhive spoke and the wax museum apparently listened!

Madame Tussauds in New York City caused quite an uproar in the Twitterverse this week when a photo of a Beyonce wax figure at the establishment started making the rounds. However, according to The New York Times, the controversial statue was noticeably absent from the museum on Thursday. A staff member at Madame Tussauds told the newspaper that it would be "off the floor until further notice."

However, Madame Tussauds confirmed to ET in a statement on Friday that wax Bey was back! "We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé," read the statement. "We have adjusted the styling and lighting of the figure and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York."

The wax figure did reportedly go missing after several Beyonce fans slammed it for having a much lighter complexion than the 35-year-old singer herself -- and also just not resembling the mother of three at all. "THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ. THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN," one Twitter user exclaimed. "NO, NO, NO."

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussaudspic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussauds still stood by the waxed Queen Bey. "Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," a spokesperson said in a statement to ET earlier this week. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."

Beyonce isn't the only star to receive a questionable wax figure. Check out this odd-looking Ryan Gosling statue:

