Beyoncé Shares Pics From Her Date Night With JAY-Z in Los Angeles

Beyonce slays all day!

The 35-year-old singer treated fans to new Instagram pics from her latest date night with JAY-Z in Los Angeles -- and they are as flawless as ever!

RELATED: Beyonce Glows During Romantic Date Night With JAY-Z in Los Angeles: Pic!

The captionless Instagram posts, shared on Friday, feature the singer showing off her fabulous striped ADEAM wrap dress, accessories and shoes. Other snaps include selfies and pics of the couple drinking wine at dinner.

RELATED: Beyonce Shows Off Post-Baby Bod and Shares Sweet PDA Photo With Husband JAY-Z -- See the Pics!

JAY-Z and Beyonce dined at Sushi Park restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. An eyewitness told ET that the couple "appeared to be very happy and full of smiles." The new pics come a couple of weeks after Beyonce stepped out for the first time since giving birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir.

See more of the couple's date night in the video below.

Related Articles