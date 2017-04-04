Beyoncé Shares New Unseen Family Footage, and It's Seriously Adorable

Beyoncé just released a new video for her song “Die With You,” and all we can say is YAS. Tuesday is Bey and Jay’s ninth wedding anniversary, so to show how much they love each other, Queen Bey decided to give us some more intimate home videos.





The new music video was exclusively released Tuesday on the streaming service Tidal, and it shows how much the Carters really love each other. The ballad has only piano backing it, which of course is played by none other than Beyoncé herself.

Bey treated us to personal videos from their secret wedding as well as the day Blue was born. But perhaps the cutest thing is when Bey shares new home videos of herself currently pregnant with twins, and Blue seems to be the greatest big sister ever!

Seriously, how sweet is this new video! Happy anniversary, Beyoncé and Jay Z!

