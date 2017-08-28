Beyoncé sends her prayers to Houston as city continues to be slammed by Hurricane Harvey

The Houston native tweeted her support for the storm-battered city.

She may be Queen Bey, but she's never forgotten where she's from.

Beyoncé posted an Instagram of herself holding the state flag of Texas, showing her support as Hurricane Harvey slams the city and the southeast coast of the state.

The hurricane was on stars minds over the weekend. During the MTV VMAs, host Katy Perry urged viewers to go to the Red Cross website for donation information.

Other stars shared their thoughts and prayers for the people of Houston on social media, including Ellen DeGeneres:

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017

For more star support, see below:

To the good people of #Texas as well as our friends and family I'm sending love and support. You are in my thoughts tonight. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 27, 2017

Oh, god. I'm praying for these people in Texas. To all of those who can afford to help the elderly and poor leave, please help them.

— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 25, 2017

Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey

— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 25, 2017

To the good people of #Texas as well as our friends and family I'm sending love and support. You are in my thoughts tonight.

— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 27, 2017

Related Articles