Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Richie, and More Attend Jessica Alba’s Prince and Michael Jackson-Themed Birthday Bash

Happy birthday, Jessica Alba!

The actress turned 36 on Friday, celebrating with her closest friends and family at The h.wood Group's Delilah and Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California.

According to the pics and videos posted on Alba's Snapchat story, the theme of the night was Prince vs. Michael Jackson, and it appears almost all of her guests had fun dressing in their best '90s gear.

The birthday girl put her own sexy take on the theme, sporting a sheer jacket over a strapless, cleavage-baring jumpsuit, which she paired with fingerless lace gloves, statement jewelry and heavy purple eye makeup.

There were plenty of treats for the guests inside the party, including a colorful macaroon cake, which featured Alba's picture.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin documented the moment the massive cake was brought out to Alba, as the crowd sang "Happy Birthday," and shouted, "We love you!"

