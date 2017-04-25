Beyoncé and Jay Z Bid on $120M Bel-Air Mansion

Beyoncé and Jay Z are expecting twins and looking to purchase a home in Los Angeles. The duo have previously rented mansions in L.A. but were outbid by fashion designer Tom Ford and Minecraft creator Markus Persson on other properties.

Bey and Jay have reportedly bid on a mansion at 454 Cuesta Way worth $120 million in Bel-Air. The home boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a 15-car garage.

At 30,000 square foot, the mansion has enough space for a recording studio should the music superstars decide to record another duet.

There is also 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space with a spa — sauna, steam room and hot tub — as well as multiple swimming pools for Blue Ivy Carter to swim in. Bulletproof windows provide an added level of security and protection for the entire brood.

Other famous residents of the East Gate Bel-Air neighborhood include Salma Hayek, Tom Jones, and Michael Eisner.

