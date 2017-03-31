Beyoncé Is Immortalized With a Cheese Statue Named Brie-oncé, and It Looks Gouda

Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé has been honored with a slew of music’s top accolades, and now she’s been immortalized in a statue made entirely of cheese.

Artist David Bradley created the sculpture for the E20 Cheese Carving Championships as part of London’s East Village Cheese and Wine festival. The sculpture is made from 45 pounds of mild cheddar and took 28 hours to complete.

Creative Director Brandy Klingelpuss told CNN, “A lot of cheese puns floated around, and Brie-oncé was the one everyone liked the most.” After much debate, the group settled on Queen Bey’s pregnancy photo as the inspiration for the art. The pregnancy photo racked up nearly 11 million likes and was reportedly the most liked Instagram photo ever on the social media site.





Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity immortalized in food. A mechanical engineer in Ventura, Calif., created a bust of Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel made entirely of sandwich toppings; a butter bust of President Obama was on display at the Chicago Cultural Center in 2007; and Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have both been immortalized, in candy and cream cheese, respectively.

We think Brie-oncé might pair well with a nice glass of Chardonnay.

