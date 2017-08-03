Beyoncé Glows During Romantic Date Night With JAY-Z in Los Angeles

Beyoncé is looking amazing!

The 35-year-old singer was snapped in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with husband JAY-Z, stunning in a striped wrap dress and wearing her hair in voluminous curls. Meanwhile, the rapper followed behind in a bomber jacket and jeans despite the current L.A. heat wave.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have a date night. (Photo: Splash News)

The two arrived at Sushi Park restaurant at around 9:45 p.m. with their driver and two bodyguards, according to an eyewitness. The couple was also friendly with other diners and staff.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z were very friendly with a group of four men who were eating there and even conversed with them," the eyewitness says.

Later, the two were affectionate with one another, staring at the moon after dinner while JAY-Z caressed his wife's back.

"They appeared to be very happy and full of smiles," the eyewitness says.

The sighting marks one of the first times fans have seen Beyoncé since she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June. One month later, she was snapped headed to dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

ET recently spoke with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, at the 19th Annual DesignCare hosted by the Hollyrod Foundation, where she talked about how Beyonce and Jay Z are adjusting to life with twins and how their eldest child, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, is already a great big sister!

