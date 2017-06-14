Is Beyoncé Giving Birth Right Now?

Beyoncé might be having the Carter twins right this second. History could be in the process of being made. So cross your fingers and listen up.

Last night rumors began to swirl when someone wrote to the gossip site The Shade Room, saying, “My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she … told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building.” The anonymous fan also pointed out that hair stylist Chuck Amos took to Instagram yesterday, and shared a photo of Bey.





Although these are just rumors at this point, fans spotted heavy security at the Los Angeles hospital. But this isn’t the first time that rumors have swirled that Beyoncé had given birth to the twins. That’s right, some people think she has already given birth.

A couple of weeks ago, another fan thought they spotted Beyoncé’s mom, Tina, at a hospital in L.A.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! TINA KNOWLES WAS SEEN AT A HOSPITAL IN LA!!! #BeyHive pic.twitter.com/CPhbAOTlzV — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) May 21, 2017





And in another example, Twitter was convinced that Beyoncé’s Memorial Day Instagram photo was a decoy because her belly looked smaller than at the Carter Push Party.

Memorial Day:





Carter Push Party:





Fans also noticed that in the Memorial Day photo, she was wearing the same hairstyle she had earlier in the month … something Bey rarely does.

Last one — around the same time the Memorial Day photo was posted, Solange canceled her performance at a Boston music festival. Her excuse was “production drama/delays,” buuuut was it just an aunt visiting her new family members?

I'm really really sorry/sad about this but I fought hard to only give u my best, & tons of production drama/delays got all up in the way:( https://t.co/sy8rFQ9kCq — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 25, 2017





It’s easy to get caught up in all the theories, so here’s the counterpoint. A week or so after all this, Jay Z was spotted in Jamaica. So let me ask you: If Bey had just given birth to twins, would Jay up and leave for Jamaica?

In other entertainment news, Paul McCartney accidentally punched Eddie Vedder: