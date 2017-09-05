Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah Will Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Beyonce, George Clooney, Oprah and more will participate in the 'Hand in Hand' telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey are among the numerous celebrities set to to partake in a telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air live September 12th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC. It will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The one-hour special will feature performances and messages from Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand, and Reese Witherspoon. Country legend George Strait will join the show via a live performance from his benefit concert in San Antonio. Additional participants will be announced soon.

Houston rapper Bun B organized Hand in Hand with Scooter Braun. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit various charities including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and the Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Supporters will be able to donate via phone, text message and online from the beginning of the show through one-hour after the telethon ends. Additional information is available on the Hand in Hand website.

Numerous celebrities have already donated significant funds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Paul Simon, and Edie Brickell have all pledged $1 million, while Miley Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation donated $500,000. Several musicians, including Bun B, Solange, and Fall Out Boy, have all planned separate benefit concerts to raise money for victims as well.

Related Content: