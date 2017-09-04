Beyoncé Dances as Jay-Z and the Made in America Crowd Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Her

Bey also got some birthday love in a sweet post from her mom, Tina Knowles!

Early Bey Day surprise! The night before her 36th birthday, Beyoncé cheered on her husband, Jay-Z , in the crowd at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

During his set, the 47-year-old “Holy Grail” rapper gave his wife of nine years a special shoutout, leading the audience in a birthday song for Beyoncé.

Queen Bey was spotted dancing in the stands next to her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, wearing a silver, sequin-covered top and shades while grinning at the birthday love.

Jay-Z went on to wow the crowd, performing new songs off of his 4:44 album in addition to some of his hits. He also brought rapper Meek Mill on stage with him for one tune.

The couple was spotted at the annual event over the weekend, where Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, also performed. The event was a family affair with Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, also stepping out to support her children and son-in-law.

Early Monday morning, Tina shared a weekend shot with Beyonce, who was repping her hometown of Houston, Texas, in a Rockets jersey and jeans.

“36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother!” Tina wrote. “How blessed could i be ? Not because you are a super talented , smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous , thoughtful , intuitive , loyal , humble , funny , grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom. Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart.”

