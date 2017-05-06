Beyonce Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Kelly Rowland

Even Beyoncé loves a good Cinco de Mayo celebration!

The 35-year-old pop star, who's expecting twins with husband Jay Z, was spotted out and about with her close pal and former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, on Friday in West Hollywood, California.

The two had a girls' night out at Gracias Madre, a vegan, all-organic Mexican restaurant, going fully festive with their looks. Queen Bey covered her burgeoning belly with a light green blazer over a printed pink top, which she paired with distressed skinny jeans, strappy nude heels and a pink-and-tan sombrero.

Rowland, 36, also opted for a broad-brimmed hat, styling hers with a simple white T-shirt and jean jacket.

ET caught up with Rowland at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles last month, where she told us that even though Beyoncé is pregnant, that's not stopping her from having a good time!

"She likes to have fun," Rowland exclaimed. "So we're not treating her like a pregnant lady. She likes to have fun!"

