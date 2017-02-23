Beyoncé Calls to Support LGBTQ Community After Trump Takes Aim at Transgender Rights

Beyoncé is calling for fans to get in formation and support the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration rescinded protections for transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity. The “Love Drought” singer took to social media on Thursday and posted a message to her 64 million followers amid President Trump’s broken promise to uphold the ruling, saying LGBTQ students “need to know we support them.” Beyoncé also shared a link to GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness challenge.

GLSEN was founded by a group of teachers and aims to ensure the safety of LGBTQ students, while working to improve an education system that too frequently allows them to fall through the cracks.

Beyoncé is hardly the only celebrity to speak out in support of the LGBTQ community. Laverne Cox called into The View on Thursday to rail against Trump’s ruling.

Related: Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho Reacts to President’s Ruling

“These bathroom laws are about whether trans people have the right to exist in public space. That is what this is about,” the Orange is the New Black star stated. “It is not a states’ rights issue, it is a civil rights issue.”

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “In a country where the rights of people and animals are being removed, I want to be a voice of kindness and light. I hope you’ll join me.”

See more celebrity reactions.

More from Yahoo Celebrity: