Beyoncé Speaks Out in Support of Women's March on Washington: ‘We Can Make Our Voices Heard’

Beyoncé believes in the movement.

The Lemonade singer took to Facebook on Wednesday to share her support for the Women's March on Washington, a demonstration planned in our nation's capital on Saturday, one day after President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, aimed at advocating for the rights of women, minorities, and LGBTQ people in the coming administration.

"Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists," the 35-year-old pop star wrote. "As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch."

Crowds potentially in the hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the march, and sister marches are planned in cities across the United States.

While being reported by some as a protest of Trump, the organizers' website speaks to broader goals, namely sending a "bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."

"It's not a march about Trump the man," Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women told PBS. "It's a march about women's rights that are very much imperiled by the policies President-Elect Trump appears headed for."

Of course, Beyoncé's support of the march comes as no surprise, as themes of inequality were heavily-featured on the "Formation" singer's most recent album, as well as on her sister Solange's newest release, A Seat at the Table.

