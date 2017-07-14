Beyoncé Secretly Made Her Public Debut with JAY-Z Minutes Before Dropping First Pic of Her Twins

She stunned fans when she dropped the first image of her twins on Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning. But hours earlier,Beyoncé made a super low-key public debut alongside husband JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A.

The 35-year-old mother of three didn’t leave JAY-Z’s side in the VIP area of the listening party and showcase for Mensa — looking happy and relaxed as a pair and not at all like they’d welcomed two new members to their family a month prior.

Dressed in a white long-sleeve mini dress and heels, Queen Bey’s body looked amazing. She was all smiles too as she took in the performance — holding her arm around JAY-Z as her security team flashed lights at onlookers who attempted to snap pics of the two.

JAY-Z was dressed casually in a baseball cap, sneakers, and denim jacket with an an illustration of Kurt Cobain on the back.

JAY-Z introduces @VicMensa at the listening event for his debut album #TheAutobiography. pic.twitter.com/8hbKQFW9a3

— Roc Nation (@RocNation) July 14, 2017

Earlier in the night, JAY-Z took the stage to introduce Mensa — praising Grammy-nominated Chicago rapper, who recently announced his debut album, The Autobiography.

Bey and JAY made their exit from the event less than an hour after it kicked off – and 20 minutes after she broke the internet with her super glamorous debut photo of twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

In that photo, she held her babies while wearing a Palomo Spain ensemble in a shot styled with similar themes as the stunning maternity photo she used to announce her double baby announcement in February.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress wrote in the caption, 35, captioned the image on Instagram early Friday morning.

Besides it being their first public photo, Beyoncé’s post was also the first time the names of her twins were confirmed publicly. In June, trademark documents for the twins names had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In addition to Rumi and Sir Carter, the Carter family also includes big sister Blue Ivy, 5. The family of five are currently settled in to their $400,000-a-month Malibu rental.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the couple — who married in 2008 — enjoyed a quieter night out Wednesday, dining at Nobu.

“So happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world,” mom Tina Knowles Lawsonwrote on Instagram Friday morning. “Proud grandma. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”