Beyoncé Named 2016’s Highest Paid Artist by Billboard -- See Who Else Made the Cut!

Who run the world? Bey!

Beyoncé reigns supreme on Billboard's list for top earning artists in 2016, raking in $62.1 million last year, largely thanks to her blockbuster Formation World Tour.

Queen Bey jumped up from not being on the list in the previous year, while between album cycles, to first -- though that should come as know surprise given the 35-year-old artist's critically acclaimed and highly personal Lemonade visual album. Just Bey-low on the list are Guns 'N' Roses and Bruce Springsteen respectively, who both notched just north of $42 million, almost entirely through touring.

Meanwhile, while touring fueled the top 3 earners, Drake flexed his re-spins, taking the fourth spot at $37.3 million, including a gargantuan $18.1 million from streaming alone. While Kanye (9th) and Rihanna (12th) also had incredible streaming numbers, but not nearly enough to top the "6 God" singer, who's gotten his "One Dance" played billions of times.

Adele (duh), Coldplay, Luke Bryan, and Justin Bieber were all among the top earners, with Kenny Chesney rounding out the top 10. Check out Billboard's full list here.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z may be landing himself high up on next year's rankings given the early success of his widely-praised 4:44 album.

