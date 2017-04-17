Beyoncé Flaunts Baby Bump During Easter Celebration With Mom and Kelly Rowland

Beyonce celebrated Easter Sunday with her mom, Tina Lawson, and her bestie, Kelly Rowland, in Los Angeles, where she showed off her growing baby bump.

Tina took to Instagram on Sunday to share some snapshots from her family's epic Easter extravaganza, including this sweet pic with her daughter and Kelly.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland Dishes on Parenting Advice She Got From Beyonce & Other Famous Moms

"3/4th of my girls. Missing 1/4 at Coachella," Tina captioned the cute pic, referring to daughter Solange, who was attending the massive music festival in Indio, California.

Beyonce flaunted her pregnant figure in a form-fitting eggshell gown that hugged her sizeable baby bump. It's rumored that the Lemonade singer is expected to welcome her twins sometime in June.

Tina also shared a heartfelt Easter message in an Instagram video, wishing everyone a happy holiday, as well as a clip showing some of the fun festivities.

WATCH: The Kardashians, Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson and More Stars Who Love Easter

Beyonce announced in February that she and husband Jay Z -- who are already parents to their adorable 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy -- are expecting twins.

The "Formation" singer was set to headline at Coachella this year, but had to pull out following the advice of her doctors. Check out the video below to hear more.

