Expectant Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Performance on Doctor’s Orders — but Will Headline Festival in 2018

Beyoncé has backed out of her headlining set at this year’s Coachella festival — but will headline in 2018 instead, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The high-profile performance would be considered risky given the advanced state of her pregnancy at the time of the set in April.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella promoter Goldenvoice and Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement Wednesday afternoon. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Lemonade singer, 35, was announced as a headliner back in January, but the performance was thrown into question after she revealed that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins several weeks later.

Her pregnancy didn’t hinder a stellar performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, and fans had hoped the same would prove true for Coachella.

With reporting by SARAH MICHAUD

