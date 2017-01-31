Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arrested for Stalking Her

Unfriendly exes: Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel are still at odds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jason Hoppy screamed, “I will destroy you” at Bethenny Frankel outside their daughter’s school … prompting NYPD to bust him for harassing and stalking her.

The Real Housewives of New York City star’s ex allegedly went off on her earlier this month at 6-year-old Bryn’s school in Manhattan. According to police, Bethenny reported the incident on January 17 … and also told police Hoppy was bombarding her with hundreds of abusive emails, phone and FaceTime calls.

According to the complaint … Hoppy approached Bethenny and her boyfriend that morning and said, “There’s nothing you can do to stop me. You’ll be sorry. You’ve been warned … she’s pure evil.”

Cops arrested him Friday afternoon at his NYC apartment.

According to the NY Post, she said Hoppy has been on the warpath since November.

As we reported … Bethenny’s current bf, Dennis Shields, sent a cease and desist letter to Hoppy back in November, accusing him of harassing emails.



