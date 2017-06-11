‘Best of Friends No Matter What:’ Demi Lovato Posts Sweet Photo With Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are the friendliest of exes.

On her Instagram Story, Lovato, 24, shared a sweet photo of herself cuddled up to Valderrama, 37, on Saturday. She captioned the shot: “Best of friends no matter what.”

The post comes about a year after the former love birds called it quits, ending their six-year relationship.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” both the stars posted on their respective Instagram accounts at the time.

“We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

Months after announcing the split, Lovato spoke candidly about the breakup. She told Glamour last year that she leaned on Valderrama as she addressed her struggles with disordered eating, mental illness and substance abuse throughout their relationship.



“I think it’s healthy to be able to start over with someone else,” she said. “Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that.”

Since her breakup with Valderrama, the “Cool for the Summer” singer dated MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos for nearly a year before the pair split.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that the That ’70s Show alum had rekindled his romance with Minka Kelly. Valderrama and Kelly were briefly linked in 2012 and romance rumors resurfaced last year after the two were spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together.