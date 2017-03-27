Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Hunter Welcome Baby No. 2

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are parents again.

The couple welcomed their second child, son Hal Auden Cumberbatch, on March 3, reports People. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.

Cumberbatch, 40, and Hunter, 39, are already parents to son Christopher Carlton, whom they welcomed in September 2015.

Hunter first debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the Doctor Strange L.A. premiere in October 2016. The pair tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2015 after announcing their engagement in The Times of London in November 2014.

In addition to starring on Sherlock, Cumberbatch's upcoming projects include Thor: Ragnarok, The Current War and Avengers: Infinity War.

