Ben Stiller Brings Back Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, and His Ex Christine Taylor for Hilarious ‘Dodgeball’ Video

Strap on your kneepads, hike up your shorts … and donate to charity.

Thirteen years after the cult-classic movie Dodgeball was released, Ben Stiller (or rather, his character, White Goodman) is back.

And he wants you to grab a ball for the most epic match of all time. Stiller is reprising his role as evil gym owner and dodgeball fanatic White Goodman to team up with online charity auction site Omaze. Ben is joined in the promotion video for the auction by Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, and ex-wife Christine Taylor.

In the video, original cast members Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, and Christine Taylor are also back to lead the Average Joe’s team. When Dodgeball came out in 2004, Stiller and Taylor were already married, but now, their onscreen appearance is a little more awkward — they split up in May.

It’s possible that Stiller and Taylor taped this video before their split, but even if they didn’t, it wasn’t a bitter breakup. After they separated, they said, “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.”

Fans can visit the Dodgeball auction page of Omaze to register to win the chance for a once-in-a-lifetime dodgeball game against Stiller and his friends. All proceeds from this auction go to support Ben’s charity, the Stiller Foundation, and its mission to support children around the world by providing educational opportunities.

