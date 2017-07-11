Ben Affleck Is All Smiles With Lindsay Shookus on Casual Dinner Date: See the Pic!

Smiles from the new couple! Now that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' romance is out in the open, so are they.



The newly confirmed pair spent all of Monday together, stepping out for a Starbucks earlier in the day before dining at the Beech Street Café in Pacific Palisades, California, in the evening.

Affleck and Shookus couldn't stop grinning as they passed by photographers after their romantic dinner.



Both went casual with the Oscar winner wearing a gray T-shirt and dark jeans and his new lady love in a white shirt with ripped black jeans and pink flats.



ET confirmed Affleck's romance with the Saturday Night Live producer last week, though sources tell ET that the pair have known one another for several years now.

"Ben has been on SNL five times and has met Lindsay while hosting the show. It is early on in the relationship but they are very happy together," a source previously told ET.



