Ben Affleck Is Really, Truly Moving Out of His Home With Jennifer Garner (Finally)

Ben Affleck is finally getting a new address amid his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

What appeared to be the Oscar winner’s belongings were loaded into a moving van outside Chez Affleck-Garner in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Monday. A source told E! News, “He found a house close by. They are both excited for the next step, and they are happy that they have two loving homes for the kids.” This seems to be in line with what was reported last month: that Ben had found another home nearby, but he was waiting to close on the property.

A rolled-up rug and armchair were among the Batman v Superman star’s possessions being transported to his new digs by Wetzel & Sons Moving and Storage employees.

Affleck, 44, and Garner, 45, announced their separation nearly two years ago, and we’ve seen the “Ben’s moving out” headlines many times since. This is the first time we’ve actually seen stuff being moved from their Pacific Palisades mansion, the 8,800-square-foot abode they purchased from Brian Grazer for $17.5 million in 2009. Ben had been living in the subterranean guesthouse because of course they have a subterranean guesthouse. (They also had a rat problem.)





Wherever Ben is moving, it will be a sober house. The actor was treated for alcohol addiction earlier this year.

Relations between Garner and Affleck seem especially pleasant. They recently spent Easter together, and they are often spotted — including Sunday at church — with their three children: Violet, 11; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5.

On Monday — the day Ben’s stuff was moved from their one-time dream home — the very gray actor was spotted out solo, but he was smiling. The day was a long time in the making.

