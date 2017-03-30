Ben Affleck Joins ‘Justice League’ Cast at His First Red Carpet Appearance Since Rehab

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 29: Actors Ben Affleck attends the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Ben Affleck joked around with his Justice League costars at CinemaCon on Wednesday, March 29, as he made his first red carpet appearance since leaving rehab.

The Batman star, 44, joined Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and the film's director, Zack Snyder, to promote the blockbuster at the Las Vegas event.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the father of three recently sought treatment for alcohol addiction.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” he announced in a Facebook post on March 14. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck and wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, called it quits in June 2015 but their divorce has not been finalized. A source previously told Us that the pair are focused on coparenting their kids — Violet, 11; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5.

“There is a lot of love and support there,” the source told Us. “They have worked out a way to have their family that works for them.”

Affleck appeared to be in a good mood as he stood on the stage alongside his Justice League castmates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

View photos (L to R) Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, director Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Henry Cavill attended the CinemaCon 2017 – Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 29, 2017. (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic) More

Director Snyder told the CinemaCon audience that making the film was “a culmination of a journey that, for me, has been seven years. I’m a huge fan of these characters and this was a dream come true to bring them all together in this single film.”

Describing the cast, which also includes Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, as “awesome,” Snyder added, “It’s been a huge honor to get a chance to work with these guys. You saw in the trailer how amazing they are. We’re excited for you to see the film.”

Justice League will be released on November 17.



