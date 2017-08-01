Ben Affleck Is 'Enjoying His Summer' With Lindsay Shookus as They Vacation in Maine, Says Source

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’s summer of love continues.

The Oscar winner, 44, and his new girlfriend, 37, were spotted out on vacation in Maine over the weekend.

“He recently wrapped filming on Justice League and is enjoying his summer,” a friend of Affleck’s tells PEOPLE.

Another source adds, “He also really enjoys spending time with Lindsay. It won’t be surprising to see them out and about and together in the coming weeks.”

The duo were spotted together on Sunday at a liquor store, where the actor posed for a picture with store employee Jenna Noyes, who posted the photo on Facebook, captioning it, “Met Ben Affleck at work today.” She has since deleted the post.

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer visited the same store the day before. Noyes later posted a screenshot of security footage on Twitter in another post that has since been deleted. She captioned, “The one time I don’t look up at the customer AT ALL.”

It’s not clear for whom they were buying the alcohol. In March, Affleck revealed in a Facebook post that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, “something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” the post continued.

A friend of the actor tells PEOPLE that Affleck is “committed to bettering himself and continues to stay on his path of wellness and spends time with his family.”

The friend adds that Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, who coordinated their divorce filings in April after almost two years of separation, will continue to put their children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — first.

“He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” explains the friend. “Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what’s best for their kids. They’ll continue to spend time together and separately.”