Bella Thorne Talks Nature of Relationship With Scott Disick: ‘I Was Never With Him Sexually’

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick are apparently just friends?

The Famous in Love star went on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM show on Monday, where she cleared up some of the rumors that have been swirling in recent months about her and Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex-boyfriend.

"I was never with him sexually," the 19-year-old actress claimed.

Thorne also disputed any alleged drama between herself and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, whom she said she is cool with.

"As far as I know, they're supes chill," Thorne said. "I'm very friendly with Kylie and Kendall."

What's more, Thorne was quick to point out that, like most reality shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians undoubtedly plays up the drama.

"You have to know that obviously," she explained. "With any reality show ... they want the drama."

"I'd seen one episode when I first started talking to Scott," she continued, noting that he may get a little more teased than others on the program. "It's really unfortunate there's always someone that people beat up on a little bit."

To be fair to the rumor mill, though, Thorne and Disick have been seeing a lot of each other over the past few months, in some cases sporting some major PDA.

"We're chillin', we're friends, we're cool," Thorne told ET's Katie Krause. "I literally just saw him, so it's literally all chill."

