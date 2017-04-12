Bella Thorne Says She’s ‘So Down’ to Date Kristen Stewart

Bella Thorne has a celebrity crush!

The 19-year-old former Shake It Up! actress opened up to HarpersBAZAAR.com in a candid new interview, in which she talks about her headline-making love life. Thorne revealed on Twitter that she was bisexual last August, and tells the magazine that while she has yet to actually date a girl, she definitely has one in mind -- 27-year-old Kristen Stewart.

"She's so hot," Thorne gushes. "She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."

Thorne says it's difficult for her to date women, because she has a hard time reading their signals.

"I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends," she admits. "And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.' I'm confused on what they want from me."

Thorne clearly relishes being honest, and says starting her career on the Disney Channel has definitely affected her.

"Getting my septum pierced because I felt like it, getting a tattoo if I wanted one, and just doing me," she says about how she's now allowed to show her rebellious side. "People will ask me, 'Who are you now?' But this is who I've really been -- you just didn't see me before. I was just a puppet. I wasn't allowed to make my own decisions or think for myself in any way."

"The world needs more honesty," she adds. "I've lied my whole life about who I am and who I'm trying to be, so now, I like to keep it real. I have problems like every person, so if I can help somebody else then that's f**king dope."

Thorne says she wants to use social media to spread goodness, and gets candid on her own struggles growing up.

"People go through some f**ked up sh**," she notes. "But it doesn't mean that you have to turn completely to the dark side and be unhappy and depressed. I have had really dark thoughts. When I was younger I thought about killing myself; it's very normal in a way that, if you're upset with who you are and how your life is going, you could think these things. I want people to know that it's OK to talk about it. And the more I do it, the more my fans will do it with each other, and with other people in their life."

Thorne also has no problem calling out her onetime rumored fling, singer Charlie Puth. In December, the two got in some major Twitter drama, when Puth seemingly accused Thorne of cheating on her ex, Teen Wolf actorTyler Posey, without his knowledge.

"Charlie thought I was spending the holiday with Tyler and he tweeted all this sh** making me look like a cheater and a whore," she claims. "I had to basically bang down his door, calling him, like, 'What the f**k are these tweets?'"

"This guy is publicly slandering my name and making me seem like I'm a whore," she continues. "I'm a woman, I have the right to date around. If I want to go out with you I can, and if I don't, I'm not going to. You can't just do that to people."

ET spoke to Thorne in January at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, when she told us that "dating in Hollywood is literally the worst thing."

"People are really crazy on social and, unfortunately, I date people that have girls, like, in love with them," she explained. "They're, like, really in love with them and they want to kill me. Literally, I was getting death threats, full-on death threats on Twitter."

