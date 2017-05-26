Bella Thorne Declares Cannes ‘Isn’t For Me’ After Scott Disick Hooks Up With Ex Chloe Bartoli

Has the allure of Cannes worn off for Bella Thorne?

The 19-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to declare that the Cannes life "isn't for me" after her makeout buddy, Scott Disick, was photographed cozying up to another woman.

"Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," Thorne wrote.

The Famous in Love star traveled to France with Disick on Monday -- and spent all day Wednesday kissing and cuddling with the 34-year-old reality star.

Disick had a new woman by Thursday, however, as he was spotted making out with his former flame, Chloe Bartoli, at his Cannes villa.

While Thorne may not have enjoyed her Cannes experience, she did enjoy the weather.

"Beautiful skies you have #cannes," she captioned a bikini shot taken in Disick's pool.

See more on Thorne and Disick's short-lived fling in the video below.

