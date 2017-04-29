Bella Hadid Addresses Fyre Festival Debacle After Organizers Apologize: I ‘Trusted This Would Be an Amazing’ Experience

Bella Hadid had no idea what she was getting herself into when she agreed to promote Fyre Festival.

The 19-year-old supermodel -- who was one of several models to participate in photo shoots and promotions for the event -- took to Twitter on Saturday to explain that she was unaware of "the disaster that was to come."

"I just wanted to address Fyre Festival...Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives," Hadid wrote.

"I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion...not knowing about the disaster that was to come," she continued. "I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too."

"I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones," Hadid concluded. "Xo."

Festival-goers reportedly shelled out thousands of dollars for what was touted as a luxury music festival with gourmet food and accommodations included, but were left stranded in Great Exuma, Bahamas, on Thursday after arriving to an unfinished site, underwhelming accommodations and a lack of food and staffing. The festival's closing headliner, Blink-182, canceled its performance on Thursday, citing sub-par production standards. Migos and Major Lazer were also expected to perform.

Fyre Festival organizers addressed the disaster on Saturday morning with a statement on their website.

"Yesterday was a very challenging day for all of us. But we would like to fully explain what happened," the statement read, adding that festival co-founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule "simply weren't ready for what happened next, or how big this thing would get."

"As amazing as the islands are, the infrastructure for a festival of this magnitude needed to be built from the ground up. So, we decided to literally attempt to build a city. We set up water and waste management, brought an ambulance from New York, and chartered 737 planes to shuttle our guests via 12 flights a day from Miami. We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived," the statement continued.

"This is an unacceptable guest experience and the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred," the organizers said, claiming that the festival will continue in 2018 "at a United States beach venue" with "more seasoned event experts."

"Everyone was very concerned for our guests," the statement read. "They needed a place to sleep and everyone did their absolute best to rebuild. We took everyone to the beach and built as many tents and beds as fast as possible, but as more guests arrived, we were simply in over our heads."

The "gourmet cuisine" this weekend was included in the ticket cost. We are being fed salads and ham and cheese sandwiches out of this tent pic.twitter.com/MRv7U0RiyM — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

"All festival goers this year will be refunded in full," the statement concluded. "We will be working on refunds over the next few days and will be in touch directly with guests with more details. Also, all guests from this year will have free VIP passes to next year's festival. ... We need to make this right. And once we make this right, then we will put on the dream festival we sought to have since the inception of Fyre."

