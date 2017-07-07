Behold Blue Ivy Carter’s Rap Debut on ‘4:44,’ as Twitter Loses Its Mind

Jay-Z brought his daughter to work for his latest album “4:44,” as Blue Ivy Carter makes her hip-hop debut on a new bonus track from the record.
While the highly-praised Tidal exclusive dropped last week, physical CDs were produced for retail through Universal Records, containing three additional songs not available in the digital version. One of those is ” Blue’s Freestyle / We Family,” featuring the rapper and his beloved five-year-old.
Blue’s rhyme includes gems like “Boom Shakalaka / Boom Shakalaka / Everything in shaka / Everything in faka,” and the internet has given her a perfect score for lyric choice, flow and swag (see the hilarious tweets and hear the audio below).
This is not technically Blue’s first music gig. Her newborn screams are credited on the 2012 Jay-Z track “Glory,” a deeply revealing song celebrating her arrival and a rare revealing admission that his wife Beyonce had suffered a miscarriage prior to Blue.
How quickly they grow up, though, as she was then featured on her mom’s groundbreaking, self-titled visual album “Beyonce” in 2013. Talking in adorable half-sentences, the now-eldest Carter child appears over the emotional mother-daughter devotion track “Blue.”
This latest effort is Blue at her most cogent, and we do realize we’re applying this learning curve to a toddler. But its undeniable how much the global population adores her, and desperately wants her to inherit the national treasure status her parents enjoy.
Blue Ivy gotta better flow than Remy Ma pic.twitter.com/cfriUkJHak
*Blue Ivy Breathes On A Track*
ME: Blue Ivy rapping and it's fire? Timeline always gassing something
BLUE IVY: Boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka everything in faka
TL: So what do you think of Blue Ivy's freestyle?
Blue Ivy and Dj Khaled need to drop a track real quick. pic.twitter.com/P3s51JnHqX
Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS
Blue Ivy needs to come out with a mixtape next year and Asahd needs to produce it. Bout to be LIT pic.twitter.com/3VV84YOIxV
BLUE IVY'S FANBASE IS THE IVY LEAGUE! pic.twitter.com/PZOrYZnXH8
Blue Ivy: "doitlooklikeiwasleftoff444" pic.twitter.com/Lhdqt0MSx7
