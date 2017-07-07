Behold Blue Ivy Carter’s Rap Debut on ‘4:44,’ as Twitter Loses Its Mind

Matt Donnelly
Behold Blue Ivy Carter’s Rap Debut on ‘4:44,’ as Twitter Loses Its Mind (Audio)

Jay-Z brought his daughter to work for his latest album “4:44,” as Blue Ivy Carter makes her hip-hop debut on a new bonus track from the record.

While the highly-praised Tidal exclusive dropped last week, physical CDs were produced for retail through Universal Records, containing three additional songs not available in the digital version. One of those is ” Blue’s Freestyle / We Family,” featuring the rapper and his beloved five-year-old.

Blue’s rhyme includes gems like “Boom Shakalaka / Boom Shakalaka / Everything in shaka / Everything in faka,” and the internet has given her a perfect score for lyric choice, flow and swag (see the hilarious tweets and hear the audio below).

Also Read: Social Media Reacts to Jay Z's '4:44': Beyonce Cheating Scandal, Alleged Kardashian Shade

This is not technically Blue’s first music gig. Her newborn screams are credited on the 2012 Jay-Z track “Glory,” a deeply revealing song celebrating her arrival and a rare revealing admission that his wife Beyonce had suffered a miscarriage prior to Blue.

How quickly they grow up, though, as she was then featured on her mom’s groundbreaking, self-titled visual album “Beyonce” in 2013. Talking in adorable half-sentences, the now-eldest Carter child appears over the emotional mother-daughter devotion track “Blue.”

This latest effort is Blue at her most cogent, and we do realize we’re applying this learning curve to a toddler. But its undeniable how much the global population adores her, and desperately wants her to inherit the national treasure status her parents enjoy.































Related stories from TheWrap:

Jay-Z's Mother Gloria Carter Praised by GLAAD, Hip-Hop Fans for Coming Out as Lesbian

Jay-Z's '4:44' Release Brings 'Tidal' Wave of Frustration

Kanye West Destroyed on Social Media for Beyonce and Jay-Z Meltdown