Behati Prinsloo Returns to the Runway 5 Months After Giving Birth, Adam Levine Calls Her a ‘Cool Mom’

Behati Prinsloo is back on the catwalk!

The 27-year-old model returned to the runway on Friday, just five months after giving birth to daughter Dusty Rose.

Prinsloo looked as fierce as ever while walking the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week, showing off her toned gams and a stunning stare.

While the model left baby Dusty at home, her husband, Adam Levine, couldn't have been more supportive.

"@behatiprinsloo Taking 'I'm a cool mom' to a whole new level. #youresocoolyouresocoolyouresocool," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of his ladylove on the runway.

It turns out choosing Versace as Prinsloo's first post-pregnancy fashion show was no accident. The model walked her last runway before giving birth for Versace more than a year ago, at five weeks pregnant.

"I was five weeks pregnant and no one knew," she told Vogue backstage, revealing that talks for Friday's show began a month ago. "I wasn't sure if I could pull it together."

"I was a little nervous, thinking, so, I still know how to walk -- I mean, what is it, it's walking," Prinsloo shared. "But I was excited to come back and see all the girls again and still feel like, you know, I can be independent, I can still do it. To kind of prove something to myself, I think."

"Pregnancy was such a nice break for me, it was so fun. But it's also nice to slowly get back," she added. "I feel ready."

And while Prinsloo was clearly pleased with her performance, she couldn't wait to get back to her daughter.

"[I'm] literally in and out, so I'm not away from her for too long…What I'm focused on now is to be a good mom," she said. "Everything shifts."

