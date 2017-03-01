Beau Biden's Widow, Hallie, Is Dating His Married Brother Hunter: Read the Family Statements

Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, is dating his married brother, Hunter Biden — and the family is totally OK with it. According to Page Six, Hallie and Hunter, 47, started dating after the death of Beau, who died at the age of 46 after suffering from brain cancer in May 2015. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

Hunter, who shares three daughters with estranged wife Kathleen, told Page Six in a statement published on Wednesday, March 1: “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

The lawyer (who is the eldest son of former Vice President Joe Biden) and Kathleen wed in 2002 and separated in October 2015, five months after former Delaware attorney general Beau’s death.

The relationship has also been blessed by patriarch Joe and his wife, Jill Biden.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” the politician said in a statement to Page Six. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

According to Page Six, Kathleen declined to comment. Us Weekly has reached out to the Biden family for comment.

