Beach Babe! Christina El Moussa Shows Off Her Super-Fit Bikini Body in Hawaii

Christina El Moussa looks stunning at she hits the beach in Hawaii on April 16, Easter Sunday, looking happy and relaxed, before heading back to her hotel. (Photo: FameFlynet/AKM-GSI/Splash News)

Christina El Moussa is soaking up the sun.

The Flip or Flop star is currently in Hawaii on vacation with her two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor, and 1-year-old son Braydon, but on Easter Sunday she hit the beach solo for some prime tanning time.

El Moussa, 33, showed off her super-toned figure in a tiny mauve bikini with cut-outs and reflective aviators.

Of course, it’s no surprise the HGTV star is fit as can be: She told PEOPLE last month that exercise is her “stress reliever,” particularly amidst her divorce from her husband of seven years, Tarek El Moussa.

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” said the star, who does a combination of running and yoga to help her feel her best.

“I have the most amazing private [yoga] instructor who has changed my life,” she continued. “Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

When it comes to nutrition, El Moussa sticks to “a very clean, organic diet.”

“My kids have food allergies so we all try and limit gluten and dairy,” she explained. “I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili.”

As for dessert?

“I love Justin’s Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups,” she said. “Delish!”



