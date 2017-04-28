Barack Obama’s Onetime Brooklyn Pad Is Listed for Sale for $4.3M

A property at 640 Second Street in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood is for sale for $4.3 million. It marks the first time the townhome has been on the market in 23 years, and the 109-year-old house is notable for being the onetime residence of former President Barack Obama.

Obama occupied the top floor of the house with his then-girlfriend, Genevieve Cook, after graduating from Columbia University in the mid-1980s. In the biography Barack Obama: The Story, author David Maraniss said that Obama moved there in 1984. The brownstone was owned by an employee of the Brooklyn Friends School in Park Slope, where Cook had been an assistant teacher.

The 3,860-square-foot house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across three floors. Original features in the house include four fireplaces, original china cabinets, stained glass windows, and wood wainscoting.

A renovated gourmet eat-in kitchen is located on the garden floor, and the oversized garden is one of the property’s most unique features — in addition to the house being the former digs of a U.S. president.